IOWA CITY — The total is 51 plays for 67 yards.
It was another slow start and another huge halftime deficit for the Northern Iowa football team Saturday in a 38-14 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.
Through two games, the Panthers have now trailed at halftime by a combined 47-0 to both Montana and Iowa.
UNI (0-2) has averaged 1.31 yards per play over those four quarters of play. It is a troubling sign for a unit that is laden with veteran leaders.
Saturday night, the Panthers didn’t have the answers to pin-point the problem.
“I don’t know,” tight end Briley Moore said. “The play calls are good. It is nothing on the coaches, so it has to come from us players. We have to set the tone at the beginning of the game and not wait until the fourth quarter to try to make some kind of spectacular comeback.
“So it has to be on us. I take the blame. I need to do a better job of stepping up and getting our offense going.”
Moore has been one of the few bright spots. Through two games he has 10 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown — the touchdown coming on a tremendous one-handed grab for UNI’s first score against the Hawkeyes.
But that score is of little consolation to Moore and his teammates.
“The touchdowns helped on the scoreboard, but it is not an answer,” Moore said.
Twice now, UNI has gotten slow first-half starts from quarterbacks Eli Dunne (Montana) and Colton Howell (Iowa). Those two have combined to go 8 of 27 for 46 yards and two interceptions.
Howell was good in relief of Dunne in Missoula, Mont., while Dunne showed why he has been UNI’s primary signal caller for the past two-and-a-half seasons with his 18 of 28 for 200 yards and two-touchdown performance against the Hawkeyes in relief Saturday.
“We’ve learned that we have to start better,” Dunne said. “We can’t go out there and start out slow and get behind by a couple of touchdowns, and then try to get into a groove in the second half when we’re down by 20 or 30 points.”
UNI felt an ineffective run game hurt. The Panthers managed just six yards rushing on 21 carries against the Hawkeyes, although Iowa has held its first three opponents to 126 rushing yards on 82 carries. So what happened to UNI’s run game isn’t new to Iowa opponents, as both Northern Illinois and Iowa State also struggled to produce on the ground.
Panther head coach Mark Farley said while his team misfired on some plays in the first half, he was also disappointed UNI couldn’t get off the field defensively, especially with his defensive line.
“I felt it was them rushing the football that was the difference in the first half, not their defense,” Farley said. “We need to go back home and work on how we played the line of scrimmage with our defensive line rushing and our offensive line rushing.
“To be a better football team, we need to improve our rushing game on both sides. We just have to go back to work.”
Some help in confidence could be coming into Cedar Falls next week when the Panthers play their home opener against Hampton at the UNI-Dome.
The Pirates (1-1) had their game with Tennessee State cancelled because of Hurricane Florence this past weekend, but in their previous game, a 56-28 loss to Monmouth — the same team UNI beat in the FCS playoffs last season — Hampton gave up 556 total yards.
Monmouth rushed 38 times for 230 yards, a 6.1 yard per carry average, and the Hawks averaged 21.7 yards per completion.
“We start back to work tomorrow. We got to pick it up, self evaluate,” Moore said.
HOMETOWN SACKS: Sophomore Jared Brinkman, a native of Iowa City, recorded a pair of sacks for a negative-17 yards from his defensive tackle position against the Hawkeyes.
“I’m sure it was a big deal,” Farley said. “He is a good player. He is just short. That doesn’t make a difference. When you hit a quarterback it is the same feeling. He got two nice sacks. He is tough as nails.”
A PAIR OF PICKS: Linebacker Duncan Ferch recorded his fifth career interception in the fourth quarter when he picked off back-up Peyton Mansell. Safety A.J. Allen recorded his second career interception in the second quarter, with his previous dating back to a win over Missouri State in 2016.
