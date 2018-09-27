CEDAR FALLS -- Coming out of high school Chris Kolarevic's mindset as a defender was see the ball carrier, hit the ball carrier.
It didn't take long for the 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker from Traverse City, Mich., to discover that he had much to learn after arriving at the University of Northern Iowa.
"I came in and I didn't know the game of football very well," Kolarevic said. "I didn't know how to make quick reads, my reads were really slow. I felt like I had ability to play, but mentally I had to figure the game out."
One thing Kolarevic had was a strong work ethic, a high motor and a nose for the football.
That is all UNI head coach Mark Farley needed to see.
It was because of those attributes that Kolarevic moved to No. 2 at weakside linebacker during spring football and when an injury to projected starter Jake Hartford provided an opening during preseason camp, Kolarevic upped his game.
"I had an opportunity and took advantage of it," he said.
Kolarevic leads the Panthers with 31 tackles through the first three games, including back-to-back double-digit performances to open the season against Montana (3-7-10) and Iowa (6-9-15). And he recorded his first career interception in the first quarter of UNI's 44-0 win over Hampton last Saturday.
Farley has liked what he's seen to date from Kolarevic, but knows there's more talent to be harvested.
"He has done well," Farley said. "You can see his tackle numbers are good, and he can find his way to the football. His vision and instincts can become better. But he does get to the football and you have to do that first before you can progress."
The first thing UNI defensive coaches teach young linebackers like Kolarevic is to master one read. But as the player gets more playing time, he should be able to see two and three things, and eventually the entire play developing around him while still remaining disciplined to his assignment.
"I'm not even close to where I can be, but I feel like I have gotten better since day one," said Kolarevic, who added that senior defenders Duncan Ferch and A.J. Allen have been great resources for encouragement and knowledge of UNI's defense.
Kolarevic is a rare Michigan native on UNI's roster. In fact, Farley can't remember the last.
Kolarevic's path from tiny Saint Francis High School in Traverse City (enrollment of about 300), which is near Detroit, to Cedar Falls is one of those stories where one coach knows another coach who knows a third coach.
A mentor/coach of Kolarevic's at Saint Francis knew UNI defensive line coach Bryce Paup, and it was Paup who in turn gave Farley the scoop on Kolarevic, who played just about every position for the Galidators, a program that has won six Michigan Division 6 state championships since 1992.
Among notable football alumni are Michigan State stars Max and Riley Bullough.
"I played tight end on offense, a little running back," said Kolarevic, a one-sport athlete at Saint Francis. "Defense, I played safety, linebacker, d-line. I played at a smaller high school so you had to play all over the place."
For Kolarevic, making the choice to move 600 miles away from home instead of accepting a walk-on offer at Michigan was an opportunity.
"At the end of the day, Coach Farley was the only Division I school to give me a shot and I'm forever grateful for that," Kolarevic said.
