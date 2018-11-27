ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its all-newcomer team Tuesday and a pair of Northern Iowa players were named on it.
Red-shirt freshman linebacker Chris Kolarevic was named to the defensive team, while true freshman wide receiver/kick returner Deion McShane was placed on the offensive team.
Despite missing UNI's last six games with a foot injury, Kolarevic, a native of Traverse City, Mich., tied for third on UNI's defense with 65 tackles. At the time of his injury in a win over South Dakota, Kolarevic was among the leading tacklers in the MVFC.
He also had three tackles for loss and an interception.
McShane, the Freeport, Ill. native, provided UNI with instant offense . He caught 34 passes for 430 yards and two scores, while also returning seven kicks for a 32.6 yards per return average.
Two players with Iowa ties also were named to the team.
Former West Des Moines Dowling quarterback Ryan Boyle was the MVFC Newcomer of the Year after helping Indiana State to a 7-4 record one season after the Sycamores finished 0-11.
South Dakota State senior Brandon Snyder was named to the defensive team.
Both players were transfers from Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.