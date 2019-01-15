CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley announced Tuesday that he has hired former Panther Ryan Mahaffey as his new offensive coordinator.
This will be Mahaffey's third stint on Farley's staff and he returns to Cedar Falls after serving as tight ends coach at Western Kentucky the past two seasons.
"I think it is a great opportunity for UNI football, and I think it is a great opportunity for Ryan," Farley said in a release. "We brought Ryan back, because he is UNI football. He knows the strengths of this university. He knows what works within our football program and he understands an Iowa high school football player who fits our school and fits our team.
"We are excited to have someone as passionate as Ryan in our program. UNI is a special place, and Ryan brings an awareness of UNI football and the tradition of winning and excellence. He brings those intangibles to the table with his experiences here as a player and coach."
Mahaffey replaces John Bond who resigned his position because of family considerations.
"The hallmark of UNI football is always going physical play and fundamentals," Mahaffey said in the same release. "We are devoted to creating that mindset. We will play to our personnel, and I think our guys are going to have a lot of fun playing in this system.
"We will use multiple formations, and we plan to play aggressive offensively. We will look to establish a physical, downhill run game, but we want to challenge the defense vertically down the field in the passing game and look to create opportunities for our athletes in space when throwing the ball."
After playing tight end and fullback for the Panthers from 2006-10, Mahaffey spent two seasons in the NFL with three different teams -- Baltimore, Indianapolis and Miami -- before joining UNI's staff in 2013 as recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach.
Mahaffey left in 2014 for a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, before coming back to Cedar Falls as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2016.
The Grinnell native is married to former Panther golfer Molly Schemm.
"My wife and I are extremely excited to return to UNI," Mahaffey said. "The Cedar Valley is my second home. It's a great community. The relationships my wife and I developed are very important. There's a culture of hard work and selflessness across this university. From Coach Farley to the coaches, the staff, the players and the university, the people are what separates UNI across the landscape of college experiences. I am thrilled about this opportunity. I can't wait to get to work."
