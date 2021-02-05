 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNI extends contracts of four coaches
0 comments
UNI ATHLETICS

UNI extends contracts of four coaches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris announced contract extensions for four Panther coaches Friday  -- Chris Sagers (Women's Tennis), Nick Lakin (Women's Swim and Dive), Bruce Erickson (Women's Soccer) and John Bermel (Golf).

"These coaches continue to pursue excellence and recruit student-athletes that are both competitive in the field of play and excel in the classroom," Harris said. "We are excited to see their future growth under the leadership of these tremendous coaches."

The two-year contract extensions for Erickson and Bermel were completed during the summer but weren't announced during the turmoil of the cancelation of the fall season. Both contracts now run through their respective seasons in 2022.

Sagers' extension runs through the 2023 season and Lakin's runs through 2024.

+3 
Bruce Erickson

Erickson
+3 
Chris Sagers mug

Sagers

 Jim Nelson
+3 
Nick Lakin

Lakin
+3 
John Bermel

John Bermel
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
College wrestling: Oklahoma State ropes UNI
Wrestling

College wrestling: Oklahoma State ropes UNI

  • Updated

The Panthers (3-2) got impressive wins from Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia to open the dual, but OSU won the next five, including two by major decision to improve to 28-3 all-time against UNI with a 20-12 victory.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News