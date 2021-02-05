UNI extends contracts of four coaches

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris announced contract extensions for four Panther coaches Friday -- Chris Sagers (Women's Tennis), Nick Lakin (Women's Swim and Dive), Bruce Erickson (Women's Soccer) and John Bermel (Golf).
"These coaches continue to pursue excellence and recruit student-athletes that are both competitive in the field of play and excel in the classroom," Harris said. "We are excited to see their future growth under the leadership of these tremendous coaches."
The two-year contract extensions for Erickson and Bermel were completed during the summer but weren't announced during the turmoil of the cancelation of the fall season. Both contracts now run through their respective seasons in 2022.
Sagers' extension runs through the 2023 season and Lakin's runs through 2024.