SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. -- Tommy Doyle is tied for 12th as Northern Iowa sits in eighth place after the first two rounds of the Missouri Valley Conference men's golf championships Monday at The Club at Porto Cima. 

Doyle shot rounds of 73-79 and is eight strokes back of leader, Illinois State's David Rauer who shot rounds of 66-75. 

UNI was in sixth after the first 18 holes, making the turn with a score of 305, but the Panthers shot 312 over the second round and are two strokes back of Drake in the stadings. 

Illinois State leads Southern Illinois, by one stroke 577-578 in the team race. 

