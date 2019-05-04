CHICAGO -- Northern Iowa banged out 20 hits en route to a 6-1, 8-0 doubleheader sweep of Loyola of Chicago Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader.
The Panthers (25-22 overall, 15-10 in the MVC) completed the sweep with a dominating five-inning effort in the night cap.
Six of UNI's 11 hits in the second game went for extra bases, including Ashley Chesser's 12th home run of the season, and Brittney Krodinger blasted her 10th of the season in the second inning.
Krodinger drove in three, and her sister, Courtney drove in two as did Chesser.
Pitcher Jaclyn Spencer struck out four and allowed just two hits to improve to 8-4.
In the opener, Spencer drove in three to back up a strong performance by Erica Oler in the circle. The freshman scattered seven hits, and blanked the Ramblers over the final five innings after giving up a second-inning run.
Oler struck out three and walked two.
Chesser tripled and scored twice, and Courtney Krodinger also scored twice for the Panthers.
UNI and Loyola wrap up the regular-season today at 11 a.m. in a single game.
The MVC tournament heads to Peoria, Ill, beginning Wednesday.
