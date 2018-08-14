OSKALOOSA — According to his Twitter feed, Oskaloosa senior-to-be Cole Henry, a 6-foot-9 forward, has committed to the Northern Iowa basketball team.
Henry joins Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s James Betz, Dubuque Senior’s Noah Carter and Cedar Falls’ Logan Wolf as part of Ben Jacobson’s 2019 recruiting class.
“Growing up as a kid, my dream was to play college basketball,” Henry said in a Tweet Monday. “I have been blessed with so many opportunities and support to help me make that dream come true. First, I would like to thank my family and friends for endless hours of supporting me, and my parents who have taught me more about life than basketball.
“Secondly, I would like to thank Martin Brothers AAU for everything they have done in my recruitment. I would like to thank every single school that took the time to recruit me and for believing in me along the way, Lastly, I would like to thank God for blessing me beyond words.
“With that being said, I am very excited to announce that I am committing to the University of Northern Iowa to continue my academic and basketball career.”
Henry was offered by UNI on July 30, according to his Twitter feed, and had offers from Florida Atlantic, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Air Force, Furman and American.
Henry helped lead Oskaloosa to a Class 3A state runner-up finish this past March as the Indians dropped a 66-62 decision to Glenwood. Henry scored 11 points with five rebounds and three assists in a semifinal win over Waverly-Shell Rock.
On the season, Henry averaged 15 points and had 179 rebounds, while leading Oskaloosa with 142 assists. The Indians were 23-4.
As a sophomore, Henry averaged 14.1 points, while pulling in 211 rebounds and dishing out 71 assists in leading Oskaloosa to a 15-9 season. Henry also played limited minutes as a freshman for Oskaloosa.
