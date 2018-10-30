CEDAR FALLS — As part of its yearlong celebration of women’s athletics, the University of Northern Iowa has unveiled a 50th anniversary team of former student-athletes, coaches and administrators.
Other events to commemorate 50 years of Panther women’s athletics include reunions Jan. 20 (women’s basketball), Feb. 8-10 (softball), Feb. 23 (track and field) and April 26-28 (tennis), as well as the 15th annual Women at Play event Jan. 19.
50th anniversary team
Coaches — Meredith Bakley, Elinor Crawford, Wanda Green, Sharon Huddleston, Jeannette Marsh, Jane Mertesdorf, Bobbi Petersen, Carol Phillips, Tanya Warren.
Administrators — Barbara Bakker, Julie Bright, Nancy Justis, Sandra Williamson.
Basketball — K.K. Armstrong, Lizzie Boeck, Alex Cook Oakland, Debra Drenth, Lisa Geske Bluder, Cassie Hager, Jacqui Kalin, Kathy Shogrun Fell, Allison Starr Pohlman, Amy Swisher, Madison Weekly.
Field hockey/softball/basketball — Diane Braun Eckardt, Barbara Wahlstrom Carter.
Field hockey/basketball — Connie Shafer.
Field hockey — Lori Kluber, Judy Martin Graham, Mary Taylor.
Softball — Jenni Berger, Alyssa Buchanan, Jody Dean McKowen, Paul Evers, Jamie Fisher, Krista Fosbinder Demeulenaere, Chris Meyer Plueger, Patty Stockman, Lindsay Wood Stanford.
Golf — Brittany Atterbury, Jill Fjelstul, Pauline Kelly, Lisa Miller, Jeanne Sutherland.
Volleyball — Jill Arganbright, Bobbi Becker Petersen, Mary Bernhardt, Ellie Blankenship, Kate Galer Hawkins, Kara Galer Kimm, Kim Kester Tierney, Kim McCaffery Davis, Maryellen McCann Durow, Molly O’Brien, Bre Payton, Shannon Perry Wieland.
Swimming/diving — Bethany Hovland, Molly Lembezeder, Mary McCuskey.
Track and field — Rachel Jansen, Paige Knodle, Agnes Kroneraff, Diana Leftridge, Dani Stipe, Shantel Twiggs.
Tennis/field hockey — Brenda Coffield.
Tennis — Nancy Land, Clare McGee Struck, Erica Medlin, Phoebe Walker.
Gymnastics — Penny Wilson.
Soccer — Chelsie Hochstedler, Anne-Marie Witko.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.