CEDAR FALLS – Tanya Warren could not have scripted a better finish to the 2022-23 regular season for her Northern Iowa women’s basketball team.

UNI closed with home wins over Southern Illinois and Missouri State to secure the three seed for this week’s Hoops in the Heartland conference tournament in Moline, Ill.

"Two really great team wins, "Warren said.

Picked to finish fifth in the preseason, the Panthers overcame injuries and a ton of adversity to finish 21-8 overall and 16-4 in the Valley.

“Just a great weekend a great way to finish,” Warren said. “I’m extremely proud of this team and really proud of this coaching staff and the year we have been able to have. To finish 16-4 in a very good league, one game out of first says a lot about the women in this program.”

UNI will open tournament play on Friday at 8:30 p.m. against either Valparaiso or Illinois-Chicago at Vibrant Arena.

In addition to closing strong, UNI was able to honor out-going seniors Kam Finley and Cynthia Wolf.

There was a heartwarming moment during Saturday’s Senior Day when Missouri State allowed Wolf to start and score before being subbed out of the game. Wolf suffered a season-ending injury against Murray State on Feb. 25.

“I just want to say thank you to Missouri State for the class they showed …that will be very dear to my hear and I know means a lot to Cynthia, too.”

UNI SOFTBALL: After opening the season 0-6, UNI had a successful trip to Georgia where the Panthers went 8-1 over their nine days down South.

UNI closed that trip with a doubleheader sweep of Kennesaw State, 2-1, 6-1, on Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Jacobs said the productive trip was credit to his team focusing on the right things after the rough start.

“The last 12, 13 days have been very productive for us,” Jacobs said. “Not only in the win column to get ourselves back to even, but just to get out on the dirt. We got three good solid practices in while we were on the road and that really helps us out.”

Much of January, Jacobs and his staff talked about limiting the easily avoided mistakes where it was giving an extra base by throwing to wrong base or cutoff, walking the lead-off batter, being too aggressive or not aggressive enough when they were on the base paths.

“Those were the things that really hurt us and our team decided we needed to focus on the little things and make that more important,” Jacobs said. “Not worry about the big stuff, not worry about the home runs or worry about the big strikes but just do the little things right and we built on that through the first weekend in Georgia and we put five good games together.”

UNI returns to action this Saturday at Tulsa where it will play Tulsa and Sam Houston.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Panthers split a pair of matches last week in Wisconsin topping Wisconsin-Whitewater and losing to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

UNI is now off for the next two weeks before it opens Missouri Valley Conference play on March 19 at home at the Black Hawk Tennis Club.

“Don’t know if it is going to be outside or in, because it is Iowa, way too early for us to be outside in March,” UNI head coach Chris Sagers said. “Two weeks for us to prepare and get ready for them.”