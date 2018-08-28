CEDAR FALLS — Nobody understands better than Northern Iowa director of athletics David Harris that in order to achieve at a high level you can’t be afraid to measure yourself.
That was the overwhelming message Harris delivered Monday as he announced the implementation of Panthers Rising, a five-year strategic plan that strives to bring UNI athletics to unprecedented levels of success not only on the fields or courts, but in the classroom academically.
“Our goals and metrics are ambitious and cover a variety of areas and that is intentionally so,” Harris said. “We want this to be an aspirational document. We felt it was important to push the envelope of what we believed could be accomplished.”
This is the first such plan in UNI athletics history and focuses on the Panther student-athlete experience and striving to give them the tools and facilities to succeed athletically, academically and in their future careers.
The plan focuses on several core values of academic excellence, community engagement, competitive excellence, diversity and inclusion, financial accountability and integrity.
Harris said the plan has been in development for a year and the focus from the start was concentrating on the student-athlete experience and the idea of pursuing unprecedented success.
“We felt it was important that we push UNI athletics one step beyond where we have been in the past,” Harris said. “We all feel when athletics is doing the job we ultimately want it to be done we should be a place that people come together. We should be a place where our students come together, our fans come together and our staff comes together.”
The plan is definitively ambitious.
On the field and courts, the plans goals are for the Panthers to finish in the top 100 of the Learfield Sports Directors Cup, finish first in the Missouri Valley Conference and in the Top 10 among all public FCS universities. Additionally, it calls for winning the MVC all-sports competition and having everyone of its programs finish in the top three of the conference standings.
It also has academic goals and community engagement goals calling for UNI student-athletes to complete a minimum of 3,000 volunteer hours in the community each academic year.
“We have tremendous student-athletes here at UNI,” Harris said. “They do amazing things under the pressures that they face every day. We want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can do to help them be at their best.”
It also calls for financial accountability calling for the Panther Scholarship Club to raise $2 million annually, and increased the number of season tickets sold in each sport by 50 percent as well as the average attendance of each ticketed sport increase by 50 percent.
There are several facility additions and upgrades on the plan, including a new football team meeting room that will be constructed at the end of the current season.
Other facility upgrades have called for new on-campus facilities for softball and soccer, a basketball practice facility and outdoor artificial turf practice football fields as well as updates to the Messersmith outdoor track in advance of UNI hosting the 2020 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and upgrades at the West Gym, the home of the Panther wrestling program.
“We want to be in position five years from now and look back at this time period and really be happy with all the results whether or not we reach all of our goals exactly as we intended,” Harris said. “We can’t control (everything) ... but you really do control how high you are going to set your bar. You control the passion, tenacity and consistency with which you go after those goals and that is what we are going to do.
“We are going to go after it.”
The plan went live on UNI’s website at Noon Monday and can be viewed in its entirety at unipanthers.com/panthersrising.
