CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris has signed a contract extension that commits him to more than five additional years with the Panthers.
Harris, who was named to the position in February 2016, is now under contract through June 2025.
“I am very grateful to President (Mark) Nook for providing me the opportunity to continue leading the UNI Athletics Department,” Harris said. “My family and I have truly made the Cedar Valley our home, and we love being part of the Panther family.
"This extension represents a tremendous vote of confidence in the work being done by our staff each and every day. We look forward to continuing to build on the momentum that has been established by our coaches, staff and student-athletes and creating a bright future for Panther athletics.”
Under the contract extension, Harris' annual base salary remains $219,845. His base salary has grown incrementally through the years, starting at $210,000 in 2016.
Instead of increasing his base this year, the university has established an incentive system by which he could receive additional payments not exceeding 10% of the base, or $21,885, per year. Incentive payments would be made if he meets certain academic or athletic performance goals mutually agreed upon with UNI's president and put into writing prior to the start of each fiscal year.
You have free articles remaining.
The university has also committed to contributing $25,000 annually to a deferred compensation plan beginning June 30. Any contributions would be forfeited by Harris if he leaves the position for any reason prior to June 30, 2025.
Earlier this year, Harris was appointed to the NCAA Division I Council, a 40-member group responsible for the decision-making of the division. As part of those responsibilities, he acts as the council representative for the Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee.
The university said in a press release that Harris has led significant progress in athletics, including competitive success, academic excellence, record-setting fundraising and improvements in facilities.
Nook thanked Harris for his dedication to UNI athletics and the Cedar Valley community.
“It is great news for the University of Northern Iowa and for Panther fans that David agreed to extend his commitment to leading Panther athletics,” Nook said.
“David's leadership of our athletics program over the past four years has been outstanding. He has a clear vision for athletics with a focus on the success of our student-athletes in the classroom, in the community and in competition. He is an invaluable part of our university, the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.