UNI athletic staff taking voluntary pay cuts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris announced Thursday that he as well as head coaches, senior staff members and other select staff have committed to take voluntary pay cuts through the remainder of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The pay cut will help the athletics department reduce a deficit created by a decrease in expected NCAA distributions this spring after the cancellation of the NCAA winter championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other unexpected losses include rental revenue from events hosted in the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center.

Harris and the head coaches of UNI's five ticketed sports, football, men's basketball, women's basketball, volleyball and wrestling will take a 10 percent salary reduction for May and June. Senior staff members, other head coaches and select staff members have also taken salary reductions for May and June.

"I am proud to do my part and proud of our head coaches and staff members that have stepped up to help our department address these unprecedented circumstances," Harris said. "Our priority is the welfare and success of our student-athletes and these temporary and voluntary cuts help us align our fiscal reality with our departmental goals."