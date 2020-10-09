UNI athletes unite to fight racism and injustice

The march was initiated, planned and organized by student athletes with the assistance of the UNI athletic department. It encouraged the UNI community, not just its student athletes, to march peacefully and in unity against racism and injustice.

“Unity,” Panther track and field athlete Darius King said. “This was not just about Black Lives Matter. It was about LGBTQ. It was about women. It was about people with disabilities. It was about everyone coming together as one and we are not looking at each other as being different, but that we are all humans.

“I was toward the front of the march and I turned around and the line was so long,” continued King. “The line was through the Art Building and I was already at the campanile and I was like this is incredible.”

Members of MSALT and SAAC hope this will be the first of many such events moving forward to make the entire experience for all UNI students better.