UNI athletes unite to fight racism and injustice

CEDAR FALLS -- He’s seen them drop home baskets in championship moments, score touchdowns to win games and make putts to win tournaments.
Friday morning, University of Northern Iowa fifth-year director of athletics David Harris was never more proud of his Panther student athletes. And it had nothing to do with athletics.
UNI’s student-athletes, led by the Minority Student-Athlete Leadership Team and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, held a UNIty march from the McLeod Center across the Hudson Road bridge and through the Art Building before ending up at the campanile at the center of campus.
With the theme We Rise As One, the march was conducted to coincide with the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. Friday. More than 1,000 marchers took part in the peaceful rally.
“It was awesome,” Harris said. “As I said, this was a day that I’m maybe more proud of our student athletes than any other time I’ve been here just because this morning is about something that can live on and outlast this group and carry on and become part of the legacy of UNI athletics.
“I’m always proud of them when they score touchdowns, sink big putts and make big shots. But to take the time to do something that is bigger than sport; to take time to do something that is bigger than their everyday lives; to try to do something that will make things better around them for those who don’t always have a voice just gives me incredible pride.”
The march was initiated, planned and organized by student athletes with the assistance of the UNI athletic department. It encouraged the UNI community, not just its student athletes, to march peacefully and in unity against racism and injustice.
“Unity,” Panther track and field athlete Darius King said. “This was not just about Black Lives Matter. It was about LGBTQ. It was about women. It was about people with disabilities. It was about everyone coming together as one and we are not looking at each other as being different, but that we are all humans.
“I was toward the front of the march and I turned around and the line was so long,” continued King. “The line was through the Art Building and I was already at the campanile and I was like this is incredible.”
Members of MSALT and SAAC hope this will be the first of many such events moving forward to make the entire experience for all UNI students better.
“Just being an African-American and also being a female, this is something I’m never going to take granted and I’m going to cherish,” UNI women’s basketball player Kam Finley said. “Also, I am bi-racial so I’m kind of in-between having my dad being an African-American and my mom being white. So, realizing all these athletes really care about all the minorities and the LBGTQ means so much to me.
“It means so much because this represents that family-bound college that I was going to come to.”
And as speaker after speaker stood and addressed the large crowd Friday, in addition to Rising as One, the athletes, coaches, administrators and community members involved conveyed that as a community it is what they do next that is most important.
“For every moment, for everything that is ever to occur to try to bring people together to try to make change it is always meant to be the beginning,” Harris said. “I don’t think it is ever meant to be the ending. ... This UNIty walk wasn’t just about what happened this morning. It is about using this morning to make things better moving forward, and I think everybody gets that.”
