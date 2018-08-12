CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced statewide television broadcast plans for the 2018 fall sports season.
The Cedar Falls Cable Division will produce Panther games for the statewide Panther Sports Network and for distribution through Cedar Falls Utilities cable television.
Events currently scheduled for telecast (CFU channel 15) are the Aug. 28 volleyball matchup against Iowa State and football games against Montana (Sept. 1), Hampton (Sept. 22), North Dakota State (Oct. 6), Illinois State (Nov. 3) and Missouri State (Nov. 17).
In addition, three UNI games will be available on ESPN3 — the Sept. 22 game against Hampton, the Sept. 27 game against Indiana State and the Oct. 20 game against South Dakota State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.