CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced statewide television broadcast plans for the 2018 fall sports season.

The Cedar Falls Cable Division will produce Panther games for the statewide Panther Sports Network and for distribution through Cedar Falls Utilities cable television.

Events currently scheduled for telecast (CFU channel 15) are the Aug. 28 volleyball matchup against Iowa State and football games against Montana (Sept. 1), Hampton (Sept. 22), North Dakota State (Oct. 6), Illinois State (Nov. 3) and Missouri State (Nov. 17).

In addition, three UNI games will be available on ESPN3 — the Sept. 22 game against Hampton, the Sept. 27 game against Indiana State and the Oct. 20 game against South Dakota State.

