CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa announced the hiring of Jerek Wolcott as assistant athletic director of communications and Nathaniel Smith as the assistant director of development Tuesday.
Wolcott will oversee all athletic communication efforts, including media relations, stat keeping, content creation and management of UNIPanthers.com.
Wolcott comes to UNI from Carroll College in Helena, Mont., where he worked as the sports information director. He managed the communication efforts for all 15 sports for the NAIA school.
He was twice named the Frontier Conference Sports Information Director of the Year, including the 2017-18 academic year. Wolcott was also the driving force behind the launch of CarrollAthletics.com, which was named the best website in the NAIA for the 2014-15 academic year.
Prior to his time at Carroll, he was the assistant director of athletic media relations at Idaho State University. He began his career at the University of Montana where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and worked in the sports information office.
Smith’s responsibilities will be to work with and cultivate Panther Scholarship Club donors while also innovating fundraising ideas and opportunities.
He comes to UNI from Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Ill., where he served as director of athletics. During his two years at Lincoln Christian, he saw annual-giving increase by 300 percent and donors increase by 350 percent and secured the first-ever major gift in department history. He also saw corporate sponsorship dollars increase by 500 percent.
Smith also worked in athletics at Wisconsin-Whitewater and as an intern at Fresno State after serving as a student assistant during his undergraduate work at Loras College in Dubuque, where he was a four-year starter and three-year captain on the men’s basketball team.
