CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa will honor another group of Panther greats in September as its 35th Athletics Hall of Fame class.
Director of Athletics David Harris announced the group Tuesday. It includes former women's basketball coach Tony DiCecco, football star Eddie Berlin, women's basketball standout and national championship coach Kris Huffman, wrestling national champion Don Parker and track and field star Diane Leftridge.
In addition, UNI will honor the 2009-10 men's basketball Sweet 16 team, three-time All-American wrestler Dr. Justin Greenlee will receive the Merlin Taylor Academic Hall of Fame Award, and longtime Panther supporter and Panther Scholarship Club executive committee member Stan Lorenz will be honored with the Dr. Jitu Kothari Meritorious Service Award.
"This year's UNI Hall of Fame class earned national championships and All-American honors," Harris said in a press release. "Their names appear throughout our record books and the men's basketball win over Kansas in the NCAA Tournament brought UNI to a new level of national recognition.
"But more than their impact to Panther athletics, they've continued to impact their respective communities into their careers. We are proud to have these outstanding people as alumni of the University of Northern Iowa and more proud to call them Panthers."
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the McLeod Center.
