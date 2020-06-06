UNI announces athletes will be allowed back on campus Monday

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa athletics department announced today it will begin the process of bringing student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts via a staggered approach beginning on Monday.
UNI Athletic Training Services and Sports Medicine is coordinating the return with team physicians pursuant to guidelines provided by the university, public health officials and the NCAA.
"We are committed to partnering with health experts and complying with public health officials," Director of Athletics David Harris said in a statement. "Our goal is to minimize the risk among student-athletes while helping them prepare for the possible upcoming sports seasons. We plan to be proactive, diligent and collaborative in our approach. The health and well being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority"
UNI, along with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, shutdown its campus and sent students home on March 18. The Panthers men's basketball team and wrestling team saw post-season play cancelled at that time, and the football team was unable to hold spring practice.
Football upperclassmen may access on-campus workout facilities beginning June 8. They will complete a series of pre-participation protocols before receiving clearance to utilize on-campus facilities on a voluntary basis. Athletic training staff will conduct daily monitoring of student-athletes, including temperature checks.
Soccer, cross country, volleyball, women's and men's basketball student-athletes are scheduled to return on June 15. All remaining sports are scheduled will be allowed back on campus on June 29th.
In accordance with NCAA guidelines, current workouts will be strictly voluntary and conducted in accordance with safety protocols developed by UNI in coordination with guidance from public health officials. Currently, these protocols include daily screening, mandated social distancing practices, hand hygiene, personal protective equipment requirements for students and staff; limitations on group sizes; reduced facility capacities; and routine cleaning of equipment and facilities.
“We aren’t going to hurry,” UNI head football coach Mark Farley told the Courier in an article last week. “The focus is to do it right and I can tell you our administration from our President (Mark Nook) to our director of athletes (David Harris) and our department heads across our campus … they are doing it the right way and we are only going to return in the safest way possible.
“This is a lot bigger than our football team. It’s bigger than all of us so we have to make sure we are taking care of our community and if we do that we take care of our football program.”
Harris and Farley will hold a press conference detailing the plan on Monday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.