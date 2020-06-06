UNI announces athletes will be allowed back on campus Monday

Soccer, cross country, volleyball, women's and men's basketball student-athletes are scheduled to return on June 15. All remaining sports are scheduled will be allowed back on campus on June 29th.

In accordance with NCAA guidelines, current workouts will be strictly voluntary and conducted in accordance with safety protocols developed by UNI in coordination with guidance from public health officials. Currently, these protocols include daily screening, mandated social distancing practices, hand hygiene, personal protective equipment requirements for students and staff; limitations on group sizes; reduced facility capacities; and routine cleaning of equipment and facilities.

“We aren’t going to hurry,” UNI head football coach Mark Farley told the Courier in an article last week. “The focus is to do it right and I can tell you our administration from our President (Mark Nook) to our director of athletes (David Harris) and our department heads across our campus … they are doing it the right way and we are only going to return in the safest way possible.

“This is a lot bigger than our football team. It’s bigger than all of us so we have to make sure we are taking care of our community and if we do that we take care of our football program.”

Harris and Farley will hold a press conference detailing the plan on Monday.

