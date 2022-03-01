Triple Threat: Waterloo native succeeding in the pool, classroom and on the diamond

Participation in a collegiate sport does not lend itself to the notion of free time. From practices, classes, homework, athletic treatment and travel, the day-to-day schedule of a student athlete can rival that of a full time job with overtime.

UNI Panther and Waterloo native Taylor Hogan prefers life with little free time.

“I do not have a whole lot of free time,” Hogan said. “I am usually ‘go-go-go.’ Whether I have to work on homework, I have a practice to get to or I have to make something up because I missed it, it keeps me busy. But, honestly, I like being busy.”

It is not just one sport keeping the junior busy, however. Hogan competes as an infielder for the UNI softball team and as a Missouri Valley Conference champion on the UNI diving team.

“I am always kind of looking for the next thing to do,” Hogan said.

While Hogan participated in softball for the majority of her life, a busy schedule as a nationals-qualifying gymnast prevented her from participating in fall sports in high school. So, when a former gymnastics teammate asked her to try diving, Hogan’s mother pushed a hesitant Taylor to give the sport a try.

“My mom was just like ‘Taylor, why don’t you just see if it works in your schedule?’” Hogan said. “So we got to work where I would go from school to diving for a little bit, then to gymnastics.”

Even though Hogan said she thought gymnastics and diving shared many skills, she said she never saw diving as something she would do beyond high school.

“Never in my mind did I think I would do collegiate diving,” Hogan said, “My mind was always set on softball. That is what I had done since I was younger. That is what I wanted to do.”

During Hogan’s junior year of high school, former star UNI diver Bethany Hovland returned to the Cedar Valley and began coaching Hogan’s diving club. Under Hovland’s direction, Hogan continued to improve. Hogan won the regional meet, qualified for state and earned First Team All-Mississippi Valley honors in her junior season.

Still, it was all softball for the multi-sport star. Hogan committed to Ryan Jacobs and the UNI softball program during her junior year of high school.

However, following her junior year, UNI hired Hovland as the new diving coach in July of 2018. Once Hovland joined the UNI staff, she started recruiting Hogan.

“She just kind of mentioned it,” Hogan said. “She was like ‘any chance you would want to dive her?’”

Hogan said Hovland’s offer surprised her because she still did not think of herself as a collegiate caliber diver.

“I was kind of taken aback,” Hogan said. “I did not think I really could.”

After Hovland coordinated Hogan’s dual participation with the softball program, Hogan agreed to join the UNI diving team.

Since graduating from Columbus Catholic High School in 2019, Hogan continued her high athletic achievement at UNI. As a Panther, Hogan started 48 games and appeared in 49 for the softball team while recording 34 hits, scoring 25 runs and a owning a .961 fielding percentage. For the diving team, Hogan improved each season. In 2022, she won the MVC 3-meter diving title and qualified for the NCAA Diving Zones in Madison, Wisconsin.

In addition to her dual sport participation, Hogan excels in the classroom. In 2021, the MVC honored Hogan’s high academic achievement with the Elite 17 Award. The yearly achievement is presented to the student athlete participating in each championship with the highest grade point average.

Hogan said the faculty at UNI have made participating in both sports possible.

“My professors have been absolutely incredible for me,” Hogan said. “I am missing a lot of school and they are willing to spend extra time in the classroom to help me get caught up.”

Even with everything on her plate, UNI swim and dive head coach Nick Larkin said that Hogan does not fail to put in the effort needed to be successful in each aspect of her role as a student athlete.

“She just brings everything she has got to everything she does,” Nick Larkin said.

The drive and motivation does not come from her many accolades. For Hogan, the motivation to continually bring everything she has to everything she does comes from the people that support her and push her forward.

“I am surrounded by so many people who are there to help me succeed,” Hogan said. “Wherever I go, whether I go to softball practice, diving practice, home, to my roommates, I know they are all pushing me in the direction to be successful. I think that is my biggest motivator is knowing I have those people around me.”

