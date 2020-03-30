World record holder Jessica Heims eyes 2021 Paralympics

Once students are allowed back on campus, there’s a chance that the track and field program will hold a simulated meet to allow its athletes to get a taste of competition that has been sorely missed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

“It’s definitely new territory,” Heims said. “I haven’t had a summer without competitions since basically middle school, so it’s very new to all of us.

“But it’s kind of exciting to have that time right now. I can take a lot more risk in my training and I have more time to play around with things. We can really try out new things with my drills and training to see where it brings me. I don’t have to worry about that affecting my competition.”

Heims closed her season last fall on a high note when she broke her own world record with a championship mark of 34.4 meters (112-feet, 10-inches) at the 2019 Parapan America Games in Lima, Peru.

Heims has maintained friendships from international competition with para-athletes throughout the world.

“There was a lot of anxiety, especially for people who are in countries where this virus is very prominent,” Heims said. “A lot of them haven’t been able to do the training as normally as I have.