World record holder Jessica Heims eyes 2021 Paralympics

CEDAR FALLS -- Jessica Heims now has her sights set on a new target in the pursuit of Paralympic gold.
The International Paralympic Committee announced on Monday that the postponed Tokyo 2020 games will take place from Aug. 24 until Sept. 5, 2021.
Heims — the current discus world record holder in the F64 classification — has welcomed the decisions made by the committee in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic to postpone instead of cancelling the games. The United States qualifying meet has also been pushed back into 2021.
“It’s a lot of relief and stress off my shoulders because I know what to expect and we’re able to set a more in-stone plan, opposed to being up in the air like it was the past few weeks,” said Heims, who placed eighth in the discus as a 17-year-old at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.
The University of Northern Iowa junior has spent the past week finally settling into a routine at her family home in Swisher near Cedar Rapids. A makeshift weight room now sits in the garage with a stationary bike for cardio. She uses a shop in the back yard for drills and small throws.
“Thankfully it’s been getting nicer outside so I can move my workouts outdoors where I’m used to doing them,” Heims added.
Prior to leaving UNI’s campus, Heims didn’t participate in an indoor track and field season. Instead, she worked within UNI’s strength and conditioning program to prepare for outdoor competition.
Once students are allowed back on campus, there’s a chance that the track and field program will hold a simulated meet to allow its athletes to get a taste of competition that has been sorely missed.
“It’s definitely new territory,” Heims said. “I haven’t had a summer without competitions since basically middle school, so it’s very new to all of us.
“But it’s kind of exciting to have that time right now. I can take a lot more risk in my training and I have more time to play around with things. We can really try out new things with my drills and training to see where it brings me. I don’t have to worry about that affecting my competition.”
Heims closed her season last fall on a high note when she broke her own world record with a championship mark of 34.4 meters (112-feet, 10-inches) at the 2019 Parapan America Games in Lima, Peru.
Heims has maintained friendships from international competition with para-athletes throughout the world.
“There was a lot of anxiety, especially for people who are in countries where this virus is very prominent,” Heims said. “A lot of them haven’t been able to do the training as normally as I have.
“It’s been nice talking to them, being able to feed off each other and figure out how we can best train on our own in the environments that we have. It’s a really nice community, and it’s really brought us together more because we’re all dealing with the same sort of things at the same time.”
Heims said the American and Canadian athletes have been able to get together for a couple larger online meetings through Zoom, while it’s tougher to interact with friends in Europe due to the time difference.
“You spend so much time with them when you’re at those competitions,” Heims points out. “We’re close enough as it is, and then adding this on top of it adds a whole new level for friendship.”
Already a source of global inspiration, the Paralympics will have a chance to display an important theme of cohesiveness and strength through competition.
“The world right now, we’re looking for a sense of unity and a place to really put all friendship and all of our hopes into,” Heims said. “We’ve always been able to look at the Olympics as a source of unity. Knowing that we’ll have them and they are set for next year is something that we can now look forward to and really bring us together on another level.”
