CEDAR FALLS – Dave Paulsen may have literally raised the roof off his home Saturday.

As a track and field coach Paulsen is always invested in the world championships, and that was the case Saturday.

And, that investment increased 10-fold with one of his former athletes running.

The United States finished the world championships in Hungary with 27 medals, 11 of them gold and one of those gold medals now belongs to a former Panther.

Paulsen was on pins and needles when former UNI sprinter Brandon Carnes was handed the baton by Fred Kerley with the lead for the third leg of the 4x100 relay final.

Carnes did not give up an inch before a somewhat shaky final hand off to current 100 and 200-meter world champion Noah Lyles to close.

And as Lyles pulled away from Jamaican anchor Rohan Watson to cross in first, Paulsen’s pitch, self admittedly, may have gone higher.

“Ask my wife what that moment was like happening in my house,” Paulsen smiled Monday while addressing the press during the University of Northern Iowa athletics weekly press conference at the McLeod Center. “I was screaming at the TV … when he handed it off to Noah Lyles, I was like game over … no one was catching Noah.”

Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Carnes and Lyles crossed the finish line in 37.38 seconds to win gold, making Carnes the first former UNI Track and Field athlete to become a world champion.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Lyles said the hand off in which it appeared Carnes shoved the baton into Lyles’ hand didn’t need to be perfect.

“I’m not turning around,” Lyles said. “We did what we came to do. We got the job done, regardless of the situation.”

In another interview with Reuters, Lyle said, “We all know we’re fast. We don’t have to worry about whether we’re going to win. It’s just about getting the stick around and trusting each other. It’s fun to do this.”

For Paulsen it was surreal.

Carnes, who graduated in 2017, was a 16-time Missouri Valley Conference Indoor and Outdoor champion winning the indoor 60 and 200 four times each and sweeping the outdoor 100 and 200 all four years he ran in the Purple and Gold.

“It is pretty cool,” Paulsen said. “Christian Coleman was the 100-meter world champion who handed off to Fred Kerley who was an individual world champion who handed off to Brandon who then handed off to Lyles who is the current 100 and 200 world champion.

“To have your name in the likes of those guys and see the comradery they have built was just super special. I’m still smiling.”

Carnes is just the third former UNI athlete to compete at the World track and field championships joining Joey Woody (400 hurdles) and Jacob Pauli (pole vault).

“I’m so proud of him and his efforts to stick with it and make the world team,” Paulsen continued. It just goes to show you can accomplish the biggest things in what your sport has to offer whether it is starting at UNI or doing your time at Northern Iowa.

“It is a great place to be to set you up for your future and Brandon has done nothing but represent this school and our program at the highest level ever since he stepped foot here. Just proud of his efforts. I can’t wait to see what happens next because Paris (Olympics) is a quick turnaround, and he will be getting geared up to try to do this again.”

Volleyball goes 1-2 at Western Michigan: Head coach Bobbi Petersen said another victory or two could’ve been had in Kalamazoo, but at the same time her team showed her a lot during their opening competitions.

UNI opened with a five-set loss to Villanova on Friday before sweeping Wisconsin-Milwaukee and losing in four to Western Michigan on Saturday.

“When you look at the Villanova match that is one I feel strongly we could’ve had,” Petersen said. “But is the first match of the season and I felt like it was the first match of the season. I just felt like we ever got out of that first match feeling.

“But I have to give our team a ton of credit. This team has fight. We were down 14-8 in the fifth set and were able to tie it up and give ourselves a chance to win that set. But anytime you can fight back in a situation like that you know your team has some grit and fight so it was good to see that.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Panthers who head to Creighton Invitational this weekend where they will face LSU, Ball State, a team to pick to finish ahead of Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference, and the 18th-ranked host Bluejays.

UNI off to 3-0-1 start: After four matches in eight days, the Panthers welcomed a couple days off prior to its home match with St. Ambrose Tuesday.

“I think we are pretty thrilled with that,” UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said of the 3-0-1 start. “No injuries and pretty healthy. We made it through the heat with our opponents I felt took a lot out of the quality of the games. But I think our girls did a really good job of doing their best and working through something they often don’t have to work through.”