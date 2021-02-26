 Skip to main content
UNI's Yodts sets a school weight throw record; Kiewiet, Marcucci take second in MVC long jump
MVC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa men’s track and field team opened in first place, while the Panther women were second following the beginning of competition at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field meet Friday inside the UNI-Dome.

UNI’s Kyler Yodts won the men’s weight throw with a school-record toss of 20.75 meters, while teammate Darius King finished third in the event at 19.8.

Panther freshman Parker Kiewiet finished second in the long jump at 7.32 meters (24 feet, 0 ¼ inches), just .05 meters back of champion Dearis Herron of Indiana State.

Tayshaun Cooper and Isaiah Trousil qualified first and second with times of 21.88 and 21.98, respectively, for the 200-meter finals.

In the evening session, UNI seniors Aleenah Marcucci and McKayla Cole earned all-conference finishes in their respective events. Marcucci leapt 5.79 meters in the long jump. Cole was third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17:34.95.

UNI’s distance medley of Sophia Jungling, Allison Hilleman, Sydney Schaffer and Paige Holub was second in 12:05.4.

Competition will resume Saturday and Sunday inside the UNI-Dome.

UNI logo 2014
Kyler Yodts 2021

Yodts

Aleenah Marcucci 2021

Marcucci

Parker Kiewiet 2021

Kiewiet
