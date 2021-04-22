UNI's new shot put record holder Darius King eyes his first Drake Relays flag

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

King is joined by Kyler Yodts and Tom Yezek as veterans in UNI’s throws program.

“The throws side of things has been one of our biggest strengths for quite a few years now and those guys are just terrific team leaders,” Paulsen said.

Yodts actually delayed a job opportunity at John Deere to return for one more season following last year’s track and field cancellation due to the pandemic.

“He texted one day and was like, ‘Hey, I can come back and still have my job offer for next year,’” King recalls. “It was really exciting to get one more year of all three of us together.”

King attributes much of his growth at UNI to throws coach Dan O’Mara’s knowledge and ability to relate to competitors.

“He really tries to connect with you just as being a person, being an athlete,” King said. “He treats everybody like they’re his son or daughter. He’ll talk to us about our day and how school is going and stuff like that. I think that he puts our life first before track and field. When it comes to track and field he’s coached many good athletes over his time.”