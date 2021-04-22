UNI's new shot put record holder Darius King eyes his first Drake Relays flag

CEDAR FALLS – During a competition in which Darius King etched his name into the University of Northern Iowa’s record book, the Panther shot putter had a front-row seat to one of the world’s elite.
Former Purdue first team all-American Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, an Olympic qualifier for Nigeria, was competing unattached at Saturday’s Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana. All six of Enekwechi’s attempts surpassed 20 meters, including a winning mark of 21.03 meters (69 feet) that ranks seventh among the outdoor world leaders during this Olympic year.
“That’s insane to see in person,” King said. “I see it on YouTube all the time, but to see somebody do it in person was pretty cool.
“Doing what he has to do to execute every throw really is what I learned. I have to do it every time, not just one time and pray that it happens again.”
After he finished his 2019 outdoor season a few centimeters shy of a school record, King became the first UNI shot putter to surpass 20 meters in competition when he marked 20.14 (66 feet, 1 inch) on his first attempt of the Gibson Invitational event final. Justin Baker held the previous school record at 19.36 meters since 2016.
The type consistency King saw Enekwechi exude on every attempt is surfacing more during his junior season with the Panthers.
“Darius’ consistency has been terrific this year,” UNI coach Dave Paulsen said of King, who placed 12th and secured second team all-America honors at last March’s NCAA Indoor Championships. “That’s something that kind of missed in the past. He’d throw a big one and then have a few meets where it wasn’t so good.
“He’s just been solid across the board all season indoors and outdoors. He’s starting to consistently throw those 19 mids on a regular basis and he’s got a bigger one in there than he threw this weekend. I can’t wait to see when that happens.”
A native of Moline, Illinois, King admits he didn’t know anything about the Drake Relays until joining UNI’s track and field team. The atmosphere and competition have now made this event one of his favorite regular season meets on the schedule.
King will be challenged by a shot put field that includes a pair of competitors from North Dakota State that rank among the top nine in the NCAA West Region.
“We love going against North Dakota State,” King said. “If we could, we’d have every meet be us, North Dakota State, Nebraska. They’re teams that develop great athletes and they’re really great people, too. They are fun to be around and always hyping everybody up. We’re never really taking anybody down. We’re always supporting one another whether or not they’re from UNI.”
King is joined by Kyler Yodts and Tom Yezek as veterans in UNI’s throws program.
“The throws side of things has been one of our biggest strengths for quite a few years now and those guys are just terrific team leaders,” Paulsen said.
Yodts actually delayed a job opportunity at John Deere to return for one more season following last year’s track and field cancellation due to the pandemic.
“He texted one day and was like, ‘Hey, I can come back and still have my job offer for next year,’” King recalls. “It was really exciting to get one more year of all three of us together.”
King attributes much of his growth at UNI to throws coach Dan O’Mara’s knowledge and ability to relate to competitors.
“He really tries to connect with you just as being a person, being an athlete,” King said. “He treats everybody like they’re his son or daughter. He’ll talk to us about our day and how school is going and stuff like that. I think that he puts our life first before track and field. When it comes to track and field he’s coached many good athletes over his time.”
After qualifying for the outdoor national meet in 2019 and indoor national competition last month, King has his sights set on a top eight finish and first team all-American honors to cap this outdoor season. He still has one more year of track and field remaining and noted that he’s likely to try and pursue professional options for a year or two after graduation.
Even if a pro career isn’t meant to be, King certainly sees himself becoming a coach.
“Track has given me so much in my life that I want to help out a kid who could potentially follow my path and have track bring them so much success and joy in their life,” King said.
As for this weekend, King has a flag on his mind.
“Hopefully I’ll get one of those little Drake (championship) flags that a bunch of people have been telling me about,” King said. “That’s the goal. I hear those are really cool to hold.”