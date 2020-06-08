UNI's May recipient of MVC's Scholar-Athlete award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

University of Northern Iowa track and field and cross country student-athlete C.J. May was named the male recipient of the Missouri Valley Conference Dr. Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete Award, commissioner Doug Elgin Announced Monday.

May, an Aplington-Parkersburg graduate, helped the Panthers to three team titles in indoor/outdoor track while at UNI, which included an individual championship in the steeplechase at the 2017 outdoor meet. He also finished sixth at this past year's MVC Cross Country Championship.

In his career at UNI, May earned all-conference honors in track & field and cross country four times. An active member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, May graduated this spring with a 3.93 cumulative grade point average in computer science.

This past indoor season, May placed first with a personal best in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:26.15 at the Hawkeye Invitational and also won the mile at the Bison Team Cup. He was runner-up finisher in the mile with a personal best time of 4:12.10 at the Meyo Invitational in February.