UNI's May recipient of MVC's Scholar-Athlete award

University of Northern Iowa track and field and cross country student-athlete C.J. May was named the male recipient of the Missouri Valley Conference Dr. Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete Award, commissioner Doug Elgin Announced Monday.
May, an Aplington-Parkersburg graduate, helped the Panthers to three team titles in indoor/outdoor track while at UNI, which included an individual championship in the steeplechase at the 2017 outdoor meet. He also finished sixth at this past year's MVC Cross Country Championship.
In his career at UNI, May earned all-conference honors in track & field and cross country four times. An active member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, May graduated this spring with a 3.93 cumulative grade point average in computer science.
This past indoor season, May placed first with a personal best in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:26.15 at the Hawkeye Invitational and also won the mile at the Bison Team Cup. He was runner-up finisher in the mile with a personal best time of 4:12.10 at the Meyo Invitational in February.
May was active in various community service and campus activities while at UNI, including the Boys and Girls Club, MLK Day Meal Packaging and Pen Pals, and he was also a member of the St. Stephen Church Choir. May is a co-founder and Vice President of UNISEC (a cyber security student organization).
The female winner of the award was Drake's Becca Hittner.
The first-ever recipient of the Honda Award of Merit in 1996 for outstanding achievement in women's collegiate athletics, Dr. Charlotte West was a driving force for more than 40 years in the area of advancement of women's sports.
