UNI's Darius King an all-American

EUGENE, Ore. – Northern Iowa’s Darius King earned first-team all-American honors Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Track and Field championships at the University of Oregon.

King, the Panthers’ all-time leader in the shot put, fired best throw of 19.69 meters (64 feet, 7 ¼) inches to finish seventh overall in his third NCAA championship event.

Arizona State’s Turner Washington won the event with a throw of 21.10 meters (69-2 ¾).

King qualified for the NCAA championships by finishing fourth in the NCAA West Prelims in College Station, Texas on May 26.

He finishes his career owning UNI’s school records in the indoor shot put (20.06m) and outdoor (20.14m). He also broke the Missouri Valley Conference championship mark last month with a toss of 19.77m.

All three of the records were set this season.

