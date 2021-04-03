UNI with several top performances at South Dakota Early Bird

VERMILLION, S.D. – Darius King and Tom Yezek went 1-2 in the shot put to be among the highlights for the Northern Iowa men’s track and field team Saturday at the South Dakota Early Bird.
King won with a throw of 19.06 meters, 2.1 meters farther than Yezek’s second place toss of 17.05.
Yezek and King then went 2-3 in the discus as Yezek was second with a throw of 53.37 meters and King took third with a best throw of 50.39. Cam Jones added a fifth for the Panthers in the same event.
Freshman Parker Kiewiet won the long jump with a best leap of 23 feet, 4 inches. He also tied with teammate Tayshaun Cooper for 2nd in the 200 with a time of 21.82.
Kiewiet teamed with Thai Thompson, Seb Gearhart and Ben Daumiller to take second in the 4x400.
UNI also got third-place finishes from Cameron Cantrall in the high jump (6-7 ¼), Kyler Yodts in the hammer (205-07), Gearhart in the 1,500 (3:54.54), Jack Sumners in 110 hurdles (14.58) and Thompson in the 400 hurdles (53.55)..
The Panther women also had a solid day as Jill Vonnahme captured the 5,000 in 18 minutes, 11.39 seconds. Teammates Tess Roorda and Isabelle Schaffer with fifth and sixth in that event.
Taylor Raines was second in the 200 (24.20), with UNI teammate Emily Vos right behind her in third (24.90). Paige Holub ran 4:31.94 to finish second in the 1,500.
The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were each second as well.
Morgan Nealy was third in the shot put, Rylie Todd fifth in high jump (5-5), and Anna Hoyman fourth in the hammer (58.18).
Women’s soccer
Indiana State scored once in each half as the Sycamores handed Northern Iowa a 2-0 defeat in Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer action Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.
Audrey Stephens scored in the 13th minute to give ISU an early lead and then Carlie Jensen tacked on an insurance goal in the 59th minute.
Caitlin Richards made three saves for the Panthers, while Johnnie Hill, Ann Forsyth and Paige Sieren each had shots on net.
UNI (3-4-2) hosts Drake Wednesday at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo in a 7 p.m. start.