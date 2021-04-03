UNI with several top performances at South Dakota Early Bird

VERMILLION, S.D. – Darius King and Tom Yezek went 1-2 in the shot put to be among the highlights for the Northern Iowa men’s track and field team Saturday at the South Dakota Early Bird.

King won with a throw of 19.06 meters, 2.1 meters farther than Yezek’s second place toss of 17.05.

Yezek and King then went 2-3 in the discus as Yezek was second with a throw of 53.37 meters and King took third with a best throw of 50.39. Cam Jones added a fifth for the Panthers in the same event.

Freshman Parker Kiewiet won the long jump with a best leap of 23 feet, 4 inches. He also tied with teammate Tayshaun Cooper for 2nd in the 200 with a time of 21.82.

Kiewiet teamed with Thai Thompson, Seb Gearhart and Ben Daumiller to take second in the 4x400.

UNI also got third-place finishes from Cameron Cantrall in the high jump (6-7 ¼), Kyler Yodts in the hammer (205-07), Gearhart in the 1,500 (3:54.54), Jack Sumners in 110 hurdles (14.58) and Thompson in the 400 hurdles (53.55)..

The Panther women also had a solid day as Jill Vonnahme captured the 5,000 in 18 minutes, 11.39 seconds. Teammates Tess Roorda and Isabelle Schaffer with fifth and sixth in that event.