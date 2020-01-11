UNI wins six events at Iowa track meet

IOWA CITY -- Northern Iowa won six events Saturday and had a total of 13 top three finishes at the Hawkeye Invite indoor track and field meet.

Patrice Watson won the women's 60-meter hurdles in 8.72 seconds. Cameron Bauer won the pole vault and triple jump, Darius King took the shot put, Chase Van Sant was first in the long jump and C.J. May won the 1,000 in 2:26.15.

UNI runner-ups were Kyler Yodts in the shot, Mckayla Cole in the mile, Katie Fare in the women's shot and Alanna Nietert in the women's weight throw.

