UNI wins five events at Jennett Open

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa got wins in five events as the Panthers wrapped up their Jack Jennett Open Friday in the UNI-Dome.

Freshman Jack Sumners soared 24 feet, 4 3/4 inches to win the long jump, moving into UNI's alltime top five in the event.

Isaiah Trousil (6.816) and Tayshaun Cooper (6.818) went 1-2 in the 60-meter dash.

UNI swept the top spots in the women's 60-meter dash. Rylan Santi won in 7.68, Taylor Raines was second in 7.77 and Emily Paul was third with a time of 7.84.

McKayla Cole took first in the mile with a time of 5:18.03 and the men's 4x800-meter team win in 8:05.93. Darius King won the shot put with a throw of 18.26 meters.

In total, UNI recorded 28 top-three finishes.

