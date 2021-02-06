UNI wins 12 events at Mankato dual

MANKATO, Minn. — The University of Northern Iowa track and field team won 12 events Saturday during a dual meet against Minnesota State.
In the field, Darius King marked 18.81 meters to win the shot put. UNI freshman Parker Kiewiet won the long jump at 7.3 meters.
On the track, Tayshaun Cooper prevailed in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.82 seconds and added a winning time of 22.04 in the 200.
Other UNI men’s wins came from Jack Sumners (60 hurdles) and Drake Hanson (mile).
On the women’s side, Sophia Jungling won the 800-meter race in 2:13.47.
Other Panther wins came from Mia Rampton (5,000), Cierra Laux (pole vault), Riley Todd (high jump) and the 4x400 relay of Auriona Kimbrough, Jill Bennett, Tyler Gray and Erin Kerkhoff.