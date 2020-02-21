UNI throwers go the distance

MINNEAPOLIS -- Northern Iowa's field athletes made the most of Friday's trip to the Cold Classic track and field meet at the University of Minnesota.

Darius King and Alanna Nietert set personal bests in the weight throw and Anna Hoyman topped her previous best in the shot put.

King recorded a mark of 19.59 meters in the weight throw to finish fifth in the meet but move to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference rankings. He was also third in the shot put at 18.81 meters.

Nietert's weight throw of 19.43 meters was good for third Friday and vaulted her to second in the MVC standings while Hoyman's shot put effort of 14.77 meters was good for fifth place and fifth in the MVC rankings.

Cierra Laux took second in the pole vault with a jump of 3.53 meters.

Next action for UNI is the MVC Championships in the UNI-Dome Feb. 29-March 1.

