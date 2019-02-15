Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin's Badger Red and White Classic brought out the best in Northern Iowa's Keegan Tritle again Friday.

A year after setting UNI's school record in the shot put at the Badger meet, Tritle broke his own record Friday night with a winning mark of 62 feet, 7 1/4 inches. He now ranks 20th in the country.

Darius King added a personal-best 60-9 1/4 to take second while Isaac Holtz and Tom Yezek just missed the 60-foot mark by inches while taking fourth and fifth, respectively.

UNI also got wins from Katie Nimrod in the mile (5:11.59), Ryan Van Baale in the 60 (7.04), Wal Khat in the 800 (1:54.47), C.J. May in the men's mile (4:22.85) and Cam Bauer in the triple jump (45-9).

