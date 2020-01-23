UNI's Lorenz third in pentathlon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

UNI's Lorenz third in pentathlon

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s Brooke Lorenz rode four strong performances to third place overall in the pentathlon Thursday on the first day of the Panthers’ Jack Jennett Invite in the UNI-Dome.

Lorenz took second in the shot put and long jump and third in the 60-meter hurdles and 800 and finished with 3,380 points. Maria Gonzalez finished fifth (3,116) and Erica Loussaert was sixth.

Midway through the men’s heptathlon, freshman Thai Thompson is in second place. He went 6 feet, 6.75 inches in the high jump to tie for first in that event. Michael Santi is fourth and Zack Butcher fifth.

