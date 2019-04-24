DES MOINES -- Three University of Northern Iowa athletes finished the first day among the top 10 as multi-events competition began Wednesday at the Drake Relays.
Austin Heitland is in third place in the men's decathlon, while Erica Loussaert and Brooke Lorenz are seventh and ninth in the women's heptathlon, respectively.
Heitland won the 100-meter dash in 11.21 and was second in the shot put and 400 on the way to 3,593 first-day points. Theodore Frid of Minnesota is the leader at 3,837 points.
Loussaert used a fourth in the shot put to help her reach 2,900 points, and Lorenz placed sixth in the shot and 200 while racking up 2,882 points. Emilyn Dearman is the leader with 3,604 points.
Wartburg's Riley Barrett is in seventh place in the men's decathlon. The Parkersburg native's best finish was a fifth in the high jump.
Multi-events competition concludes Thursday.
