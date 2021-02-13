UNI roundup: Panther track and field earns four event titles at Iowa State

AMES – The Northern Iowa track and field team tallied a total of four event wins and 24 top-five finishes over the weekend at the Iowa State Classic in Ames.
Graduate student Elijah Hicks, and seniors Sven Van Den Bergh and Tayshaun Cooper garnered first-place finishes in the men’s 60 meters (6.94), men’s 600 yards (1:12.32), and men’s 200 meters (21.91), respectively.
Freshman Jabari Fox followed close behind Cooper in the men’s 200 meters, finishing second and stopping the clock at 22.02. The Panthers notched second-place finishes in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with sophomore Jack Sumners clocking a time of 8.25, as well as in the men’s shot put, with graduate student Darius King recording a throw of 19.25 meters. UNI also took second in the men’s 4x400 meter relay, with Cooper, Van Den Bergh, senior Connor Blough, and sophomore Onal Mitchell stopping the clock at 3:15.73.
On the women’s side, sophomore Jill Bennett led UNI in the women’s 60 meters, posting a personal best time of 7.73 to take third. The women’s 4x400 meter relay team composed of Bennett, freshman Sophia Jungling, freshman Libby Wedewer, and senior Allison Hilleman landed fourth with a time of 3:55.64.
During the first day of competition on Friday, senior Cameron Cantrall, freshman Matt Davis, and junior Owen Minshall went 1-2-3 in the men’s high jump, each posting marks of 1.90 meters.
TennisAt Milwaukee, the UNI women’s tennis team fell to UW Milwaukee, 7-0 on Saturday.
Sophomore Emma Carr and junior Olivia Fain pushed Greta Carbone/Iva Stejskalova on the No. 1 doubles court during a 7-5 loss. Milwaukee swept the doubles point with wins on all three courts.
In singles action, Fain put up a fight against Agata Jurczak on the No. 6 court, falling short 7-5, 6-4. On the No. 1 court, Carr fought against Carbone, but also fell, 7-5, 6-4.