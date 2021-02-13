UNI roundup: Panther track and field earns four event titles at Iowa State

AMES – The Northern Iowa track and field team tallied a total of four event wins and 24 top-five finishes over the weekend at the Iowa State Classic in Ames.

Graduate student Elijah Hicks, and seniors Sven Van Den Bergh and Tayshaun Cooper garnered first-place finishes in the men’s 60 meters (6.94), men’s 600 yards (1:12.32), and men’s 200 meters (21.91), respectively.

Freshman Jabari Fox followed close behind Cooper in the men’s 200 meters, finishing second and stopping the clock at 22.02. The Panthers notched second-place finishes in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with sophomore Jack Sumners clocking a time of 8.25, as well as in the men’s shot put, with graduate student Darius King recording a throw of 19.25 meters. UNI also took second in the men’s 4x400 meter relay, with Cooper, Van Den Bergh, senior Connor Blough, and sophomore Onal Mitchell stopping the clock at 3:15.73.

On the women’s side, sophomore Jill Bennett led UNI in the women’s 60 meters, posting a personal best time of 7.73 to take third. The women’s 4x400 meter relay team composed of Bennett, freshman Sophia Jungling, freshman Libby Wedewer, and senior Allison Hilleman landed fourth with a time of 3:55.64.