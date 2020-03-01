UNI men secure first indoor title in 11 years

Anstey broke the tape at 1:52.14, with Khat over the line in 1:52.21.

"Maybe I waited too much to move at the turn," said Khat. "I thought I had him when I got shoulder-to-shoulder with him, but he gave one last push. I think I could have finished better, but it is still okay."

With the Panthers back in the lead, junior sprinter Isaiah Trousil put some distance between first and second in the team standings with a championship run of 21.49 in the 200-meter dash. He finished .08 ahead of JoVaughn Moore of Indiana State.

Trousil crossed the line holding his finger up as the number one runner with Moore right on his tail.

"That was just having a little fun," said Trousil. "He beat me in the 60 earlier today and held up his finger when he crossed, so I was just giving it back to him. It was all in fun, no hard feelings there."

The first one to greet Trousil at the finish was his good friend and Waterloo native Tayshaun Cooper, who had won his heat the race before.

"Oh yeah, Cooper is my boy," said Trousil. "We push each other to be great and we always try to finish one-up on each other. I had to win this to back it up you know."