UNI men capture third consecutive MVC Outdoor Track and Field Crown

CARBONDALE, Ill. – It was a three-peat Sunday for the Northern Iowa men’s track and field team.

With a final of 167.5 points, the Panthers captured their third consecutive Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field championship.

It is the 10th overall MVC Outdoor title for UNI as Panther head coach Dave Paulsen was named Coach of the Year and Darius King was named Men’s Most Outstanding Field Athlete.

Sunday, UNI got wins from its 4x100 team of Michael Santi, Elijah Hicks, Dan Blocker and Parker Kiewiet (40.49).

The Panther men also got victories from Thomas Yezek in the discus (55.76 meters). King was third. Isaiah Trousil took second in the 200 in (20.54).

The UNI women finished fifth with 82 points. The Panthers saw senior Aleenah Marcucci win her second event of the weekend with a 13.65 clocking in the 100 hurdles. Taylor Raines took third in the 100 (11.84) and 200 (24.00) and was the third leg on UNI’s runner-up team in the 4x100.

Rylan Santi, Libby Wedewer, Raines and Paishence Johnson posted a time of 45.31 to break a UNI program record that had stood for 27 years.

Saturday