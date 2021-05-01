UNI has trio of winners at Illinois State Invitational

NORMAL, Ill. – The Northern Iowa track and field team had 15 top-five during the women’s session of the Illinois State Invitational Friday.

Among the top performances were victories by Taylor Raines in the 100, Mia Rampton in the 3,000 steeplechase and Aleenah Marcucci in the 100 hurdles.

Raines clocked a 11.60 time in winning the 100. Marcucci crossed the finish line in 13.60 in her win and then posted a personal-best leap of 5.93 meters in the long jump to finish second.

Rampton and senior Tess Roorda were 1-2 in the steeplechase in 11:26.90, a PR for Rampton, and 11:52.14 for Roorda.

Cierra Laux was second in the pole vault (3.74m), and the 4x400 relay team of Erin Kerkhoff, Libby Wedewer, Auriona Kimbrough and Raines were second in 3:54.10.

Love breaks mark

Former Waterloo West star Deyton Love, now a freshman at Wartburg College, broke a school record in the 110-meter hurdles winning in 14.44 during the Wartburg Outdoor Friday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

Love's time bests the previous Wartburg record holder Russel Harris' time of 14.46, set in 2010.

Fellow sprinters Dallas Wright and Derrick Smith also made their marks on the Wartburg outdoor record book. Wright won the 400-meter dash with the second-best time at Wartburg at 47.39, while Smith's 200-meter dash time of 21.64 is the third-fastest in Wartburg history.

