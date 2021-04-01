Track and field: UNI coach Dave Paulsen receives five-year contract extension

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris has announced cross country and track and field head coach Dave Paulsen will receive a five-year contract extension through the 2027 spring season.

"Dave has established a record of excellence within the Panther cross country and track and field programs in competition as well as in the classroom," Harris said. "He also continues to bring in student-athletes who elevate the overall competitiveness of the programs and have gone on to represent UNI on the national stage."

The UNI men's track and field program has won the last two indoor Missouri Valley Conference titles with Paulsen securing the league's coach of the year honor. Paulsen also led the men to outdoor conference titles in 2018 and 2019.

The UNI women's cross country program captured the 2016 MVC title under Paulsen's guidance.

"I want to thank David Harris for his confidence in our staff as well as in our program," Paulsen said. "We are extremely proud of what our student athletes have accomplished and are excited to build on those successes in the years ahead. We will continue to strive to win championships with student athletes that represent UNI at the highest level both on and off the track and are grateful to be in position to continue to lead this program moving forward."

