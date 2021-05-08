Parker Kiewiet delivers pair of wins for UNI

VERMILLION, S.D. – Northern Iowa capped off its track and field season in strong fashion Friday at the South Dakota Tune-Up.

The Panthers had 22 top-five finishes between the men and women’s program, including several event wins in advance of the Missouri Valley Conference Championships next weekend at Southern Illinois.

Thai Thompson and Parker Kiewiet on the men’s side and Emily Vos on the women’s team won events.

Thompson won the 400 hurdles in 52.82. Kiewiet won a pair of events the 200 in 21.40 and the long jump in 7.24 meters. The time and distance were both personal best this season for the Panther freshmen from Dike.

Vos also posted a PR in winning the 400 with at time of 56.50.

Other top finishes saw Paige Holub second in the 1,500 (4:38.55). Maddie Block was third in the 5,000 (18:16.86. Emily Paul was third in the 200 (24.69) and fourth in the 100 (12.06).

Sven Van Den Bergh was third in the 400 (48.40). Freshman Drake Hanson and graduate-student Wal Kaht were third and fourth in the 800 in 1:51.23 and 1:52.02. Isaiah Trousil was third in the 200 (21.58).

The Panther throwers also had good finishes. Senior Will Blaser was third in the shot put (17.44m). Sophomore Cameron Jones was third in the hammer (60.93m) and fourth in the discus (51.24).

