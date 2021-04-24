Panthers finish Drake Relays strong

DES MOINES – The Northern Iowa track and field team wrapped up the 2021 Drake Relays on the Jim Duncan Track Saturday with several top performances.

The 4x100 team of Rylan Santi, Wedewer, Taylor Raines and Paishence Johnson were fifth in 46.32.

For the men, the 4x400 team of Thai Thompson, Connor Blough, Parker Kiewiet and Tate Hookham was third in 3:15.39. Gradutate student Kyler Yodts was third in the hammer throw with a personal best toss of 63.97 meters.

UNI also got a fifth place from its 4x100 team of Michael Santi, Tayshaun Cooper, Elijah Hicks and Dan Blocker. That team clocked in a 40.50. Casey Hackett took fifth in the triple jump leaping 13.28m.

The Panthers next travel to the Illinois State Invitational in Normal, Ill., April 30-May 1.

