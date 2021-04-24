 Skip to main content
Panther women capture 4x200 Drake Relays Crown
DRAKE RELAYS

Panther women capture 4x200 Drake Relays Crown

042421-uni-women win Drake

The Northern Iowa 4x200 team of Rylan Santi on the left, Allison Hilleman in the middle front, Emily Paul in the middle back (behind HI\lleman), and then Emily Vos was victorious Friday at the Drake Relays. 

 UNI SPORTS COMMUNICATIONS

DES MOINES – The Northern Iowa 4x200 team of Rylan Santi, Allison Hilleman, Emily Vos and Emily Paul highlighted the Panthers day Friday at the Drake Relays.

The four native Iowans posted a time of 1:39.20, the fifth fastest in UNI history, to edge Eastern Illinois by .80 seconds to claim first Friday evening at Jim Duncan Track.

Santi opened with a blistering 23.57 leg, which on its own would be the second fastest time in Panther history in an open 200. Hilleman and Vos followed.

Vos and EIU’s Vivica Coleman handed off to the final runners, Paul and Alicia Adams for the Blue Panthers, at nearly the exact same time. But Paul would pull away from Adams for the victory.

Bradley finished third and South Dakota State was fourth.

UNI had several other top-five finishes Friday.

Vos took fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.93.

The women’s sprint medley team of Libby Wedewer, Taylor Raines, Jill Bennett and Sophia Jungling was third in 3:59.85 finishing behind North Dakota State and Iowa State.

Rylie Todd took fourth in the university women’s high jump clearing a personal-best 1.68m.

Darius King took fourth in both the men’s shot (18.99m) and discus with a personal-best toss of 53.7m. Thomas Yezek was sixth in the discus (53.17m).

The men’s sprint medley team of Eli Hicks, Tayshaun Cooper Sven Van Den Bergh and Wal Khat took fourth in 3:27.72 behind Iowa State, North Dakota State and Indiana State.

UNI also saw its women’s and men’s 4x100 teams qualify for Saturday’s finals.

