Panther women capture 4x200 Drake Relays Crown

DES MOINES – The Northern Iowa 4x200 team of Rylan Santi, Allison Hilleman, Emily Vos and Emily Paul highlighted the Panthers day Friday at the Drake Relays.

The four native Iowans posted a time of 1:39.20, the fifth fastest in UNI history, to edge Eastern Illinois by .80 seconds to claim first Friday evening at Jim Duncan Track.

Santi opened with a blistering 23.57 leg, which on its own would be the second fastest time in Panther history in an open 200. Hilleman and Vos followed.

Vos and EIU’s Vivica Coleman handed off to the final runners, Paul and Alicia Adams for the Blue Panthers, at nearly the exact same time. But Paul would pull away from Adams for the victory.

Bradley finished third and South Dakota State was fourth.

UNI had several other top-five finishes Friday.

Vos took fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.93.

The women’s sprint medley team of Libby Wedewer, Taylor Raines, Jill Bennett and Sophia Jungling was third in 3:59.85 finishing behind North Dakota State and Iowa State.

Rylie Todd took fourth in the university women’s high jump clearing a personal-best 1.68m.