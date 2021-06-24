Northern Iowa's Heims, Kerkhoff to participate in 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games

CEDAR FALLS – Two University of Northern Iowa track and field athletes have been selected to represent the United States at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan from Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

Jessica Heims will be making her second trip after participating in the 2016 Rio Games.

Heims is the U.S. record holder in the f64 discus, and took first place in the Olympic trials earlier this month. Heims is a native of Swisher.

In the f37/38/64 discus at the trials, Jessica Heims won by over 10 meters with a throw of 34.04 meters.

Heims, a recent UNI grad, currently ranks second in the world behind Poland’s Faustyna Kotlowska in that event.

Erin Kerkhoff will participate in the T13 400 and 100-meter dashes. Her time of 58.23 in the 400 ranks fifth in the world, and she currently ranks ninth in the world in the 100. She ran 12.89 in the 100 at the trials.

Kerkhoff is a native of Solon.

