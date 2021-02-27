Northern Iowa men stand first, women second at MVC Indoor championships

CEDAR FALLS – Brendan Safley in the pole vault and Darius King in the shot put gave Northern Iowa individual wins Saturday at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field championships at the UNI-Dome.

Those two victories plus a handful of other strong performances have the Panthers leading the team race with 73 points. Illinois State is right behind UNI with 68.

Safley cleared 4.81 meters to beat the Redbirds' Eduard Winner on few misses to win his title. Aaron Sobush cleared 4.51m to finish sixth for the Panthers.

King, one of the top throwers in the nation, went 19.77 meters to win the shot put. His best throw was 1.6 meters further than runner-up Logan Calvin of Illinois State.

UNI also got a sixth from Andrew Kephart in the mile run.

In women’s action, UNI sits in second place with 50 points, trailing leader Southern Illinois by 36 points.

The Panther women got a second from Cierra Laux in the pole vault as her best clearance was 3,86m.

Paige Holub ran a 4 minute 58.53 second mile to finish third in that event, and McKayla Cole went 10:08.61 to take sixth in the 3,000.