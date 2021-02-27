 Skip to main content
Northern Iowa men stand first, women second at MVC Indoor championships
MVC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

CEDAR FALLS – Brendan Safley in the pole vault and Darius King in the shot put gave Northern Iowa individual wins Saturday at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field championships at the UNI-Dome.

Those two victories plus a handful of other strong performances have the Panthers leading the team race with 73 points. Illinois State is right behind UNI with 68.

Safley cleared 4.81 meters to beat the Redbirds' Eduard Winner on few misses to win his title. Aaron Sobush cleared 4.51m to finish sixth for the Panthers.

King, one of the top throwers in the nation, went 19.77 meters to win the shot put. His best throw was 1.6 meters further than runner-up Logan Calvin of Illinois State.

UNI also got a sixth from Andrew Kephart in the mile run.

In women’s action, UNI sits in second place with 50 points, trailing leader Southern Illinois by 36 points.

The Panther women got a second from Cierra Laux in the pole vault as her best clearance was 3,86m.

Paige Holub ran a 4 minute 58.53 second mile to finish third in that event, and McKayla Cole went 10:08.61 to take sixth in the 3,000.

Marin Ehler added a fourth place in the shot put for the Panthers.

The final events begin today at 11 a.m.

UNI logo 2014

Standings

Men (through nine events)

  1. Northern Iowa 73, 2. Illinois State 68, 3. Indiana State 60, 4. Drake 50, 5. Bradley 47, 6. Loyola 23, 7. Southern Illinois 15, 8. Valparaiso 13, 9. Evansville 2 

Women (through nine events)

  1. Southern Illinois 86, 2. Northern Iowa 50, 3. Illinois State 44, Loyola 44, 5. Indiana State 42, 6. Missouri State 31, 7,. Bradley 30, 8. Drake 12, 9. Evansville 10, 10. Valparaiso 2.  

Saturday’s Results

Men

MILE – 1. Jake Gillum (Ill. St), 4:13.91, 2. Max Dieterich (Bradley), 4:14.47, 3. Ryan Schweizer (Drake), 4:15.47. 6. Andrew Kephart (UNI), 4:19.92.

3,000 – 1. Adam Fogg (Drake), 8:06.09, 2. Charlie Parrish (Bradley), 8:27.84, 3. Riley DeMeulenaere (Loyola), 8:30.82.

POLE VAULT – 1. Brendan Safley (UNI), 4.81m, 2. Eduard Winner (Ill. St), 4.81m., 3. Max Schweitzer (Ill.St), 4.66m. 6. Aaron Sobush (UNI), 4.51m.

TRIPLE JUMP – 1. Cloud Masibhera (Drake), 15.16m, 2. Dearis Herron (Ind. St), 14.88, 3. K. Emmanuel Odubanjo (Ind. St), 14.69.

SHOT PUT – 1. Darius King (UNI), 19.77m, 2. Logan Calvin (Ill. St), 18.17m, 3. Kyler Yodts (UNI), 17.39m.

Women

MILE – 1. Anneka Murrin (Loyola), 4:45.67, 2. Wilma Nielsen (Bradley), 4:47.41, 3. Paige Holub (UNI), 4:58.53.

3,000 – 1. Jocelyn Quiles (Ind. St), 9:42.54, 2. Claire Hengesbaugh (Loyola), 9:49.13, 3. Kathleen Simms (Loyola), 9:51.11. 6. McKayla Cole (UNI), 10:08.61.

SHOT PUT – 1. A’Veun Moore-Jones (SIU), 15.86m, 2. Kayleigh Conlon (SIU), 15.60m, 3. Julia Bourke (Ill. St), 14.78m. 4. Marin Ehler (UNI), 14.52m.

TRIPLE JUMP – 1. Jamilah James (MSU), 12.18m, 2. Trinity Daniels (SIU), 11.80m, 3. Lovie Annafi (Loyola), 11.78m.

POLE VAULT – 1. Erin Diemer (SIU), 3.96m, 2. Cierra Laux (UNI), 3.86m, 3. Selene Weaver (Ind. St), 3.81m.

