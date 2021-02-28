Northern Iowa men capture MVC Indoor championship

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa men’s track and field team captured their second consecutive and 14th over Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field championship Sunday at the UNI-Dome.

The men’s title came down to the last even as the Panthers’ 4x400 team of Connor Blough, Sven Van Den Bergh, Seb Gearhart and Tayshaun Cooper won in 3 minutes 18.20 seconds.

The victory allowed UNI to hold off Indiana State as the Panthers finished with 167.5 points and the Sycamores 165.

Cooper, the former Waterloo West star, was also second in the 60 (6.75) and won the 200 (21.63) was named the Most Valuable Athlete for his efforts.

Senior Darius King was named the Most Outstanding Field Athlete, and Parker Kiewiet was named the Freshman of the Year by virtue of scoring the most points by any male freshman. In addition to earning all-conference honors in the long jump, took fourth in the heptathlon.

And finally, head coach Dave Paulsen was named Men’s Coach of the Year.

Sunday saw several other top performances by the UNI men. Elijah Hicks was third in the 200. Thai Thompson was second in the heptathlon. Van Den Bergh took third in the 400 and Jack Sumners was third in the 60 hurdles.