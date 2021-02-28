Northern Iowa men capture MVC Indoor championship

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa men’s track and field team captured their second consecutive and 14th over Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field championship Sunday at the UNI-Dome.
The men’s title came down to the last even as the Panthers’ 4x400 team of Connor Blough, Sven Van Den Bergh, Seb Gearhart and Tayshaun Cooper won in 3 minutes 18.20 seconds.
The victory allowed UNI to hold off Indiana State as the Panthers finished with 167.5 points and the Sycamores 165.
Cooper, the former Waterloo West star, was also second in the 60 (6.75) and won the 200 (21.63) was named the Most Valuable Athlete for his efforts.
Senior Darius King was named the Most Outstanding Field Athlete, and Parker Kiewiet was named the Freshman of the Year by virtue of scoring the most points by any male freshman. In addition to earning all-conference honors in the long jump, took fourth in the heptathlon.
And finally, head coach Dave Paulsen was named Men’s Coach of the Year.
Sunday saw several other top performances by the UNI men. Elijah Hicks was third in the 200. Thai Thompson was second in the heptathlon. Van Den Bergh took third in the 400 and Jack Sumners was third in the 60 hurdles.
Northern Iowa’s women’s team took third.
Senior Aleenah Marcucci took second in the 60 hurdles Sunday and freshman Sophia Jungling was third in the 800.
How They Fared
Team standings
Men
Northern Iowa 167.5, 2. Indiana State 165, 3. Illinois State 138, 4. Drake 60, 5. Bradley 51,6. Southern Illinois 31, 7. Loyola 26, 8. Valparaiso 18.5, 9. Evansville 6.
Women
Illinois State 138, 2. Southern Illinois 118, 3. Northern Iowa 107, 4. Indiana State 75, 5. Missouri State 73, 6. Bradley 58, 7. Loyola 46, 8. Drake 35, 9. Evansville 10, 10. Valparaiso 2.
Sunday’s Results
Men
60 HURDLES – 1. Matthew Lewis-Banks (Ind. St), 7.85, 2. Brandon Ratliff (Ill.St.), 7.l98, 3. Jack Sumners (UNI), 8.00. 6. Riley Little (UNI), 8.076.
400 – 1. Brandon Gage (Ill. St.), 49.03, 2. Tahj Johnson (Ind. St.), 49.04, 3. Sven Van Den Bergh (UNI), 49.08.
60 – 1. JaVaughn Moore (Ind. St.), 6.74, 2. Tayshaun Cooper (UNI), 6.75, 3. Jarel Shaw (Ind. St.), 6.82. 5. Eli Hicks (UNI), 6.90.
800 – 1. Riley Wells (Ill. St.), 1:52.08, 2. Jake Gillum (Ill. St.), 1:52.31, 3. Will Smith (Ind. St.), 1:52.35. 5. Seb Gearhart (UNI), 1:53.00, 7. Drake Hanson (UNI), 1:54.60.
200 – 1. Cooper (UNI), 21.63, 2. Moore (Ind. St), 21.78, 3. Hicks (UNI), 21.89, 4. Isaiah Trousil (UNI), 21.97, 7. Zack Butcher (UNI), 22.48.
4x400 – 1. UNI (Connor Blough, Van Den Bergh, Gearhart, Cooper), 3:18.20, 2. Illinois State 3:18.20, 3. Indiana State 3:19.63.
HIGH JUMP – 1. Nick Schultz (Ind. St.), 2.09m, 2. Nathan Kiger (Ind. St.), 2.09m, 3. Dawson Plab (SIU), 2.06m. 5. Carter Morton (UNI), 2m, 7. Cameron Cantrall (UNI), 1.91m, 8. Owen Minshall (UNI), 1.91m
HEPTATHLON – 1. Caleb Miedema (Ill. St.), 5,172, 2. Thai Thompson (UNI), 5,082, 3. Mitch Conard (Ind. St.), 5,041, 4. Parker Kiewiet (UNI), 4,730, 5. Carter Morton (UNI), 4,696, 6. Zack Butcher (UNI), 4,553, 7. Matt Davis (UNI), 4,513.
Women
60 HURDLES – 1. Mya Robinson (Ill. St.), 8.68, 2. Aleenah Marcucci (UNI), 8.70, 3. Ryann Porter (Ind. St), 8.804. 5. Hannah Schau (UNI), 8.83, 6. Megan Hudson (UNI), 8.90.
400 – 1. Yinka Mary Ajayi (Drake), 55.66, 2. Jaclyn Greci (Ill. St.), 55.79, 3. Destiny White (Ill St.), 55.96. 4. Jill Bennett (UNI), 56.92. 6. Emily Vos (UNI), 57.90.
60 – 1. Madison Meredith (MSU), 7.32, 2. Iaunia Pointer (SIU), 7.52, 3. Calandra Henry (MSU), 7.55. 6. Rylan Santi (UNI), 7.63, 7. Paishence Johnson (UNI), 7.65, 8. Libby Wedewer (UNI), 7.73.
800 – 1. Julia Nielsen (Bradley), 2:09.16, 2. Wilma Nielsen (Bradley), 2:09.32, 3. Sophia Jungling (UNI), 2:10.49. 8. Noel James (UNI), 2:15.96.
200 – 1. Meredith (MSU), 24.33, 2. Seven Hicks (Ill. St.), 24.68, 2. Pointer (SIU), 24.68. 4. Wedewer (UNI), 24.87.
4x400 – 1. Illinois State, 3:50.01, 2. UNI, 3:52.69 (Bennett, Vos, Jungling, Allison Hilleman), 3. Bradley, 3:54.12.
HIGH JUMP – 1. Kameesha Smith (Ill. St.), 1.83m, 2. Grace Daun (Ill. St.), 1.76m, 3. Kristin Higgins (Ill.St.), 1.76. 5. Rylie Todd (UNI), 1.73m. 8. Auriona Kimbrough (UNI), 1.62m
PENTATHLON – 1. Madison Meyer (SIU), 3,349, 2. Mia Mackenzie (Ind. St.), 3,303. 3. Zofia LeHew (Ill. St.), 3,212. 6. Eric Loussaert (UNI), 3,064.