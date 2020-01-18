Nine Panthers capture titles at Bison Cup

FARGO, N.D. – Nine University of Northern Iowa track and field athletes captured individual titles at the Bison Cup Saturday.

On the women’s side, Taylor Raines won the 60 (7.77) and 200 (24.86), with her 200 time the third fastest in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.

Patrice Watson won the 60 hurdles in 8.86.

In the field events, Brooke Lorenz was second in the long jump, and Sydney Durbin was fourth in the high jump.

For the men, Jack Sumners won the 60 hurdles in 8.18. Waterloo native Tayshaun Cooper was a double winner blazing to a 6.92 to win the 60 and capped off his day with a winning time of 21.87 in the 200.

CJ May won the mile in 4:16.21, with Seb Gearhart right behind him iin 4:16.44.

In the field events, Darius King was first win a best toss of 18.88 meters in the shot put. Sumners won the long jump (7.21 meters), and Cam Bauer was second in the pole vault (4.60 meters).

The Panthers are back in action on Jan. 23-24 when they host the Jack Jennett Open at the UNI-Dome.

