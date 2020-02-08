You are the owner of this article.
Nietert, May shine for UNI track teams
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Nietert, May shine for UNI track teams

CEDAR FALLS -- Alanna Nietert won the weight throw at Nebraska's Husker Invite and C.J. May ran a career-best mile at Notre Dame's Meyo Invitational as the University of Northern Iowa track and field teams competed in separate meets Saturday.

Nietert's throw of 18.84 meters was just short of her personal best and earned her the top spot in a field that included athletes from Big Ten and Big 12 schools. She is ranked third in the MVC.

On the men's side, Darius King finished second in the shot put with a throw of 19.21 meters. Fellow Panthers William Blaser finished fifth, Tom Yezek seventh and Kyler Yodts ninth.

UNI logo 2014
