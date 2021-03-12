 Skip to main content
NCAA indoor track and field: UNI's Darius King places 12th in shot put
NCAA indoor track and field: UNI's Darius King places 12th in shot put

030120-king-celebration

UNI's Darius King celebrates his championship in the shot put at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor meet earlier this season inside the UNI-Dome.

 UNI Media Relations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Northern Iowa graduate student Darius King secured second team all-American honors following a 12th-place finish Friday in the shot put at the NCAA indoor track and field championships.

King marked 18.96 meters (62 feet, 2 1/2 inches) on his third attempt. Arizona State's Turner Washington went 21.36 meters (70-1) to win the national title. McKay Johnson of USC was the only other competitor to surpass 20 meters with a mark of 20.19.

Earlier this season, King unleashed a 20.06 meter attempt during the Jack Jennett Invitational. He went on to set a record at the Missouri Valley Conference meet at 19.77.

Iowa State junior Wesley Kiptoo supplied the highlight of Friday's competition when he broke the NCAA indoor championship meet record with a 5,000-meter championship time of 13 minutes, 23.77 seconds.

