CEDAR FALLS – Maddie McCalla has cleared mental hurdles, while Connor Ham has overcome the physical toll a string of injuries has placed on his body to find success in the hurdles.
These University of Northern Iowa seniors captured their first event titles at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field championships Sunday afternoon inside the UNI-Dome.
Ham won the 60-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 7.93 for a UNI men's team that placed second to Illinois State, 159 to 144 1/2. That time allowed Ham to secure the meet's Most Outstanding Track Athlete award.
McCalla captured her first career conference indoor title with a blend of smooth strides and inner strength leading to a personal record of 54.89 in the 400-meter run. She then added a personal record and second-place time of 24.52 out of the first heat in the 200. Only Southern Illinois' Ty’Juana Eason, a double-event winner who also captured the 60-meter championship, was faster. Eason crossed in 24.12 in the second 200 heat.
“I keep telling myself this is my year,” said McCalla, a former NU High and Hudson prep track standout who had placed no higher than sixth in an individual MVC indoor event until this season. “I’ve trained for this and everything I’ve done up until this point has been for this. It’s been awesome.
“Track, they always say it’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent legs. I think that was my biggest enemy. To learn how to overcome that is what got me where I am.”
McCalla has credited a large family, coaches and friends for providing a support system to reach her potential. Her 400-meter time Sunday was the third-fastest indoor performance in school history, and her 200-meter time tied for second. Prior to McCalla, no UNI woman had run a 24.52 indoors since Denise Sauerbrei in 1997.
“I have a great support system, knowing that they believe in me even when I don’t,” McCalla said. “I wanted to better myself in every way that I could and I took every meet as a practice for this meet. Looking at it that way has really pushed me and brought me to where I am. It’s been a wonderful ride.”
McCalla’s big day led a UNI women’s team that placed fourth with 78.5 points. The Panther women received third place finishes from Lyndsie Schinkel (800), Maria Gonzalez (high jump) and Patrice Watson (60 hurdles).
Ham can relate to McCalla's wait prior to winning an indoor MVC title. The Solon native estimates he’s endured 16 strained hamstrings and “just continuous pain”. He hadn't reached a previous event final in the 60 hurdles at this meet until Sunday.
UNI's senior edged Indiana State’s talented freshman Matthew Lewis-Banks by four-hundredths of a second for the title.
“I was gaining on him and then I just had a rush of where I was like, ‘There’s a will, I want this, and I think I want this more than him,’” Ham said. “It just pushed me to the finish. He’s going to be phenomenal, a freshman, he’s going to have plenty of gold medals. I’m just happy to get one.”
In the men’s team race, UNI received an early boost from Austin Heitland who set personal records in five of his events and finished just seven points shy of the heptathlon championship to Illinois State's Jordan Wilkerson, 5,073 to 5,066.
UNI found success in the shot put were Keegan Tritle placed second, Darius King fourth and Tom Yezek fifth behind a MVC record mark by Southern Illinois’ Adam Kessler of 63 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Evan Long added runner-up finishes in the 200 and 400, but was kept out of the 4x400 relay due to precautionary measures after tweaking a muscle.
Without Long, Sven Van Den Bergh, Tayshaun Cooper, Bryce Newcomb and Connor Blough carried the stick for a UNI team that closed the day with a championship time of 3:14.38. Cooper found out he’d be added to the relay 30 minutes prior to race, and extended UNI’s lead on the second leg as the Panthers ran away from the competition.
“My team is amazing,” said Cooper, a Waterloo native who also ran in the 60 and 200-meter event finals this sophomore season. “I love running with this team. They make me better each and every day.”
Overall, UNI coach Dave Paulsen was pleased with his team’s performance. The Panther men tallied 58.5 more points than a season ago and moved up two spots in the indoor standings.
UNI will now look to catch Illinois State outdoors where the Panthers edged the Redbirds by a single point last spring to secure their first conference track title since 2009.
“If you would have told us at the beginning of the weekend that we’re going to score 144 1/2 points, I would have thought we would have been right there, and we were,” Paulsen said. “They (Illinois State) took a lot in the pole vault (first through fourth) and had a couple other big events.
“We didn’t quite maximize where we needed to. They had a really good day. Give them a lot of credit for their team stepping up. But it was a much different feeling this year than last year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.