Track and field
- Northern Iowa sophomore Jessica Heims was named Missouri Valley Conference Co-Field Athlete of the Week Tuesday.
Heims broke the discus world record in the para-athlete F64 classification with a throw of 105 feet, 7 inches at the Iowa Musco Twilight meet Saturday in Iowa City. She also finished second in the unseeded 100 with a time of 15.30, which also ranks No. 1 worldwide at the F64 level.
Heims has been named to the U.S. Paralympic track and field national team and is scheduled to compete at the Parapan American Games in Peru Aug. 23-Sept. 1 and at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in November.
- Hawkeye Community College has signed Midland High senior Drew Jensen to compete in women's track and field beginning next season.
Jensen has qualified for state in the 400-meter dash and 4x400 relay three consecutive seasons. As a junior a year ago, she placed ninth in the 400 (1:01.14) and helped her team to eighth place in the 4x400. She has also competed in volleyball and basketball.
Wrestling
- The University of Iowa led the nation in average and total attendance this season for the 13th straight year.
The Hawkeyes averaged an NCAA-best 8,526 fans for their seven home meets at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and drew a total of 59,684 fans.
Penn State ranked second at 7,888.9 fans per meet, followed by Ohio State (5,817), Oklahoma State (5,227) and Rutgers (5,038).
Iowa State ranked sixth on the list with an average of 3,570 fans per home meet. Northern Iowa came in at No. 16 (1,662).
Gymnastics
- Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics will hold its annual dance and gymnastics showcase Sunday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Independence High School.
Moser students ranging in age from 3 to 18 will perform, including seven seniors -- McKenzie Knutson, Myra Clasen, Aly Sayre, Samantha Miller, Sophia Ahlrichs, Haley Nelson and Chloe Bennett.
The showcase is open to the public.
